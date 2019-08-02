'COME WITH ME': Lismore schoolgirl approached by man

PARENTS are being asked to stay alert after a child was approached by an unknown man in East Lismore.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said an 11-year-old girl was walking towards Wyrallah Road Public School on Wednesday morning when she was approached by an unknown man.

"An 11-year-old girl was walking along Neilson St, East Lismore, when they were approached by an unknown male who said 'come with me'," Insp Vandergriend said.

"The victim then ran to the school and notified teachers.

"Police are in the process in following up inquiries to locate any possible CCTV footage and are canvassing the area."

In a statement posted on the Wyrallah Road Public School Facebook on Thursday, parents were being warned to be alert for anybody matching the description of the "Caucasian man with short brown hair and a short brown beard".

"He was wearing a grey shirt," the statement said.

"(The girl) came directly to school. This has been reported to the police and school incident report line."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.