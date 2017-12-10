Come to the heart for carols

Justice Crew will take to the stage for the Lismore Christmas carols on Sunday night.

Justice Crew will take to the stage for the Lismore Christmas carols on Sunday night. Contributed

LISMORE is kicking off the festive season with the Shopbaby Carols in the Heart tonight with headline act Justice Crew.

Pack your picnic rug and bring the family to celebrate Christmas at Crozier Field for a sing-a-long to classic carols, free face painting, a jumping castle and visit from Santa, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Lismore City Council's tourism and events Manager Mitch Lowe said the council was lucky to secure the popular Australian band to play in Lismore.

"(Justice Crew) were going to play Carols at the Domain in Sydney, but we got them instead," Mr Lowe said.

"It's awesome for Lismore and particularly for children who are fans of their music ... it will really add to the excitement of the night."

The Justice Crew first appeared on Australia's Got Talent in 2010 and have since had numerous hit singles and toured widely across the country.

Carols in the Heart will be held at Crozier Field in Lismore due to the redevelopment of Oakes Oval. It is a free community celebration and people of all ages are welcome.

Gates open at 4.30pm with entertainment from 5.30pm, and food and refreshments will be available.

People are asked to ensure pets are safely inside well before the fireworks display at 8.30pm.