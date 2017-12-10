Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Come to the heart for carols

Justice Crew will take to the stage for the Lismore Christmas carols on Sunday night.
Justice Crew will take to the stage for the Lismore Christmas carols on Sunday night. Contributed

LISMORE is kicking off the festive season with the Shopbaby Carols in the Heart tonight with headline act Justice Crew.

Pack your picnic rug and bring the family to celebrate Christmas at Crozier Field for a sing-a-long to classic carols, free face painting, a jumping castle and visit from Santa, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Lismore City Council's tourism and events Manager Mitch Lowe said the council was lucky to secure the popular Australian band to play in Lismore.

"(Justice Crew) were going to play Carols at the Domain in Sydney, but we got them instead," Mr Lowe said.

"It's awesome for Lismore and particularly for children who are fans of their music ... it will really add to the excitement of the night."

The Justice Crew first appeared on Australia's Got Talent in 2010 and have since had numerous hit singles and toured widely across the country.

Carols in the Heart will be held at Crozier Field in Lismore due to the redevelopment of Oakes Oval. It is a free community celebration and people of all ages are welcome.

Gates open at 4.30pm with entertainment from 5.30pm, and food and refreshments will be available.　

People are asked to ensure pets are safely inside well before the fireworks display at 8.30pm.

Topics:  christmas christmas 2017 christmas carols lismore lismore city council northern rivers community

Lismore Northern Star
Show goes on for injured drag queen

Show goes on for injured drag queen

TREVOR Ashley is performing at Tropical Fruits 2017 despite fall.

'Heavy heart': Chairman steps down after 51 years

Sunshine Sugar incoming chairman Jim Sneesby with outgoing chairman Ian Causley.

Ian Causley was first elected to the Sunshine Sugar board in 1966

Men's group need a bigger shed ... and women are invited

ABOVE: Tony Smith from Lismore City Lions presents a cheque for $3000 to George Sparnon, president of the Lismore Men's Shed to help with repairs from this year's flood.

Men's shed is growing, the current shed is becoming too small

Curtains raised on new career for radio producer

Former Byron Bay Triplex Cinema owner Peter Castaldi is back in the shire with a new role.

Peter Castaldi has joined the Brunswick Picture House

Local Partners