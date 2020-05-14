‘COME ON IN’: Lismore restaurants offer dine in experience

People will have the chance to dine in at some of their favourite restaurants and cafes from Friday.

IT'S time to get out of the pyjamas and doll yourself up to the nines because restaurants are opening their doors again after weeks of lockdown restrictions.

The NSW Government is allowing restaurants and cafes from Friday to seat to 10 people at a time, if they uphold the 4 sqm rule to allow for social distancing.

While many businesses have been providing takeaway options during the pandemic to keep operating, some beloved Lismore restaurants and cafes are opening their doors to customers who wish to dine in.

The Loft in Lismore is reopening its doors to dine in from Friday.

The Loft Restaurant

Lismore's fine dining restaurant will be hosting 10 diners in-house on Friday and Saturday evenings.

They'll be offering two sitting options, the first will be 5pm and the later sitting will start at 7.30pm

Each table will be offered 1.5-2hr dining duration, with staggered arrival times.

Larger groups will be allotted the later sitting.

Diners will be offered a three-course option, at $65 per person, which includes entree, main, dessert and two Chefs Canapes.

From next week, The Loft will be going back to its regular days of service - Wednesday to Saturday evenings.

"We're chuffed that we can breathe life once again into our beautiful little restaurant and can't wait to feel the buzz of happy diners," the restaurant posted on its social media.

"We feel confident that we can offer a wonderful experience within these eased restrictions.

"Please be patient with us - we're still figuring this out.

"Please stick to your allocated arrival times - we need to be able to stagger dining times in order to best manage social distancing."

The Loft will continue to offer takeaway options.

For bookings, contact 6622 0252.

La Barraca

The beloved restaurant, La Barraca, will be launching a new fine dining menu when it reopens its doors to 10 diners on Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant will offer two seating times at 6pm and again at 7.45pm, with a maximum 10 people during each dining session.

"We've got a new menu we've been working on in the past couple weeks," a La Barraca spokeswoman said.

"It's fine dining and even our old regulars will find something new."

Takeaway options will also continue.

Diners are encouraged to make a booking by calling 6622 7980.

Taco Love Bro's apprentice Ed Harris Taco with Dylan Morris will be welcoming customers to dine in.

Taco Love Bro's

The newest Mexican restaurant in town, Taco Love Bro's, will be opening their doors for the first time to 10 dine-in customers since launching in March.

Offering a selection of tacos and other Mexican delights, the restaurant will be open from midday to 8pm on Friday and Saturday and 4pm to 8pm on Sunday.

They'll still be offering takeaway options.

For more details, contact 0421 242 079

Mary G's

One of Lismore's beloved pubs is finally opening its doors again.

Posting on social media, Mary G's said "we're really excited for this first phase of reopening and are busily preparing for the next phase already".

The venue will be putting measures into place for your safe return.

These include:

•Movement of tables to ensure effective distancing is in place.

•Readily available sanitisation and cleaning products for guests.

•Social distancing and hygiene signage and visual cues around the venue to remind you.

•Regimented and strict cleaning and sanitisation procedures that we will be implementing daily across the venue and between each and every meal.

They'll have dine in options for lunch Monday to Friday with the first sitting from 11.45am to 12.45pm and the second sitting from 1pm to 2pm.

The restaurant will also be open for dinner seven days a week, with the first sitting 5-6pm, the second sitting 6.15pm to 7.15pm and the third sitting 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Bookings are essential, contact 6622 2924.

Mary G’s will have the beer flowing for dine in customers only.

Miss Lizzie's Restaurant

Miss Lizzie's Restaurant will also be taking bookings from this Friday to seat 10 people for dinner and lunch.

The restaurant will be open for dine-in lunch Monday to Saturday and dinner options Tuesday to Saturday.

Depending on how successful the dine-in option will be, Miss Lizzie's will also be considering opening for dinner on Monday nights so keep an eye on social media for further details.

Bookings are essential, so call (02) 6622 7394

The Bank Cafe, Lismore

The Bank cafe

The popular Bank cafe will be providing tables outside its doors to offer an option for people ordering takeaway.

While it's not formally doing table service, the cafe will still be providing its full takeaway menu.

To order food, contact (02) 6622 6100

Stockpot Kitchen

The Stockpot Kitchen will be staying with the takeaway business for the time being but will be offering customers the chance to sit outside.

The restaurant will be providing a couple of tables to allow people to sit and eat their takeaway, up to 10 at a time.

Contact 6621 6684 for more details.

The Stockpot Kitchen will be offering tables outside its restaurant for customer eating takeaway.

Meanwhile, some other Lismore restaurants and cafes have chosen to not offer the dine-in option but are going to continue offering takeaway options

•Flock Lismore will continue operating as it has been

•Mary Gs will offer takeaway options from its kitchen

•Lismore Worker's Club from Wednesday to Saturday has lunch and dinner takeaway options