'Come clean': Nuclear debate stirs as Labor demands answers

Nuclear for Climate Australia website identifies regions of interest for nuclear power plants in NSW. Contributed Nuclear for Climate

THE heated debate on nuclear energy in NSW continues with Labor party members demanding answers of Deputy Premier John Barilaro, who says he doesn't have them.

Labor have said they are calling on Mr Barilaro "to come clean on where he will put his nuclear reactors”.

Labor Leader in the Legislative Council and Shadow Minister for Energy, Adam Searle, alluded to the fact Mr Barilaro had attended a conference on nuclear reactors in Atlanta, Georgia in March.

A media statement from Mr Searle's office said: "In the report, Mr Barilaro states that the meetings he had in the USA 'provided useful insight for the development of... NSW policy'.”

"The Nationals leader took a staff member and a government official to the USA for ten days at the cost of $32,459, according to a compulsory post-travel cost report.

"A month after this trip, the Nationals Leader said he wanted nuclear reactors operating in NSW, but failed to say where the reactors will go.”

Mr Barilaro also met with some companies in the US including NuScale and U-Battery, who are developing Gen IV reactors which will possibly be available mid 2020's.

A spokeswoman for Mr Barilaro said he was just speaking at the nuclear conference "to explain the Australian energy context”.

"He also used the opportunity to learn more about the nuclear sector,” she said.

A pro-nuclear power group, Nuclear for Climate Australia, has identified 12 regions of NSW as possible sites for nuclear reactors, including the NSW North Coast.

But the spokeswoman said Mr Barilaro didn't envision any suitable sites for NSW, and was just "starting the conversation”.

In March the spokeswoman said many people had no idea about the changes in technology the nuclear industry has seen.

"The technology of mobile phones, motor vehicles or televisions has changed dramatically in the last twenty years. So too has nuclear technology,” she said.

When asked at a later date if the US nuclear industry had changed much over time, the spokeswoman replied: "This is not for us to comment here.”

"Gen IV small modular reactors are still being developed however.”

Mr Searle also said "nuclear produced electricity is the most expensive electricity that is produced in the world.”