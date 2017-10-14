PHOTOS: Come along and see the show

7am: Working dog trials
7.30am: Stud Cattle judging
8am: Equestrian events
9am: Show jumping and heavy horses
9am: Main and poultry pavilions, side show alley all open
10am: Performance stage starts
2pm: Official opening by Clarence MP Chis Gulaptis followed by grand Parade and announcement of Junior and Senior showgirls
2.30pm: Bush Ponies
4.30pm: Generation Ag Young Farmers Challenge
5.30pm: Scarecrow competition
6.30pm: Tug of War
7.45pm: Fireworks
8pm: Demolition Derby
8.30pm: Col Finely Band
Tickets
Family membership (member, guest, 2 children up to 16 yrs old)
Single membership $10
Adult $10
Pensioners $5
Under-16s $3