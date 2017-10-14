25°
PHOTOS: Come along and see the show

ABOVE: Lawson Bennett, 5, of Casino takes a break after washing the cows at the Casino Show.
ABOVE: Lawson Bennett, 5, of Casino takes a break after washing the cows at the Casino Show.
7am: Working dog trials

 

7.30am: Stud Cattle judging

 

8am: Equestrian events

 

9am: Show jumping and heavy horses

 

9am: Main and poultry pavilions, side show alley all open

 

10am: Performance stage starts

 

2pm: Official opening by Clarence MP Chis Gulaptis followed by grand Parade and announcement of Junior and Senior showgirls

 

2.30pm: Bush Ponies

 

4.30pm: Generation Ag Young Farmers Challenge

 

5.30pm: Scarecrow competition

 

6.30pm: Tug of War

 

7.45pm: Fireworks

 

8pm: Demolition Derby

 

8.30pm: Col Finely Band

 

Tickets

Family membership (member, guest, 2 children up to 16 yrs old)

Single membership $10

Adult $10

Pensioners $5

Under-16s $3

Topics:  casino show northern rivers shows programme whatson

