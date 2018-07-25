Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads is the place to go for the registration transfer form to record details of when and who you sold your car to.
Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads is the place to go for the registration transfer form to record details of when and who you sold your car to. HILDER DARREN
Motoring

COLUMN: Amazing how many fail to do car sale paperwork

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
25th Jul 2018 7:36 AM

ONE of the more careless things we hear about when talking to our members is the substantial number of Queenslanders who are selling their cars without doing the necessary paperwork.

While paperwork might not seem important at the time, when the new owner starts accumulating speeding, toll road and red-light fines in the former owner's name, the situation suddenly becomes a bit sticky.

With limited or no details of the person they've sold the car to, it leaves the distressed seller very little, if anything, to go by. And as the authorities view this as a civil matter between private parties, and there's the absence of the required safety certificate, there's often not a quick resolution to the problem.

Every new fine or infringement notice the seller receives means they're stuck repeatedly having to prove they no longer own or are in possession of the car. The substantial fine they'll also receive for not complying with the regulations only adds to the nightmare.

Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads is the place to go for the registration transfer form to record details of when and who you sold your car to.

So do that paperwork - it'll save you a lot of heartache.

car advice cars news motoring motoring advice private sale racq used cars
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    SICK JOKE: Patient's shock after hospital theft

    premium_icon SICK JOKE: Patient's shock after hospital theft

    Health AFTER a painful double knee replacement, Thomas Rehbach was trying to recover in his room at Lismore Base Hospital. But he got another 'kick in the guts'.

    Boy, 3, flown to hospital after pool incident at Casino

    Boy, 3, flown to hospital after pool incident at Casino

    News Toddler needed urgent treatment at Casino Hospital before transfer

    $45 million beachside development 'not a massive resort'

    premium_icon $45 million beachside development 'not a massive resort'

    Council News South Ballina proposal would be a "retreat” for family

    Where are the survey results from second shark net trial?

    premium_icon Where are the survey results from second shark net trial?

    Environment It's been more than two months since nets were taken out

    Local Partners