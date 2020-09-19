Colts win for beloved Eddie

EMOTIONAL WIN: It was an emotional victory for the Lismore Rugby Union Club's U18 when they won their grand final against Casuarina after beloved teammate Eddie Allen passed away last Monday. Eddie's day Nick is in the centre holding the shield.

EMOTIONAL WIN: It was an emotional victory for the Lismore Rugby Union Club's U18 when they won their grand final against Casuarina after beloved teammate Eddie Allen passed away last Monday. Eddie's day Nick is in the centre holding the shield.

LISMORE Colts wore their hearts on their sleeves and played the game of their young lives when they defeated Casuarina today.

After their beloved teammate Edward Allen dies in a tragic car crash on Monday evening. his team rallied and found the courage to go and play the game he loved so much.

It was a decision that involved blood, sweat and not a few tears to get the win 27 – 17.

Lismore president Peter Everingham said Eddie’s family were at the game and his dad Nick joined the players to hold the shield for photo with his son’s friend.

“We started well when we got a try and then a penalty goal,” he said,

“While were front all game, the game is never over until the final siren and given that Casuarina were undefeated all year, it was amazing.”

Everingham had nothing but praise for the host club.

“I was standing with the Casuarina president Brian Laybutt when the final siren sounded and we agreed it was a great game,” he said.

“We never really had the game in n the bag until it was over, they are a really good quality side and club, really good people.”

Everingham said he was so proud of the team and the club who came along toe support the U18s.

“Now our U16s have their grand final next Friday night and several of our players will be in this team as well,” he said.

“Our Colts who won today have agreed to come down to training to help the youngsters prepare for their big match.”

Everingham said it’s been a challenging year for the LRUC, but this win will be one that everyone will cherish.

“It was massive win, we needed to get something good out of the season, so the Colts winning today was huge,” he said.

“This year we got the women’s team up and going, our seniors and reserves did not forfeit any games, we have really rebuilt the club’s culture and spirit and we are pushing forward.”