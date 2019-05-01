Colourful Lismore identity to be remembered tomorrow

David Sol could often be seen in Lismore riding his bicycle and was always looking for a good chess game.

David Sol could often be seen in Lismore riding his bicycle and was always looking for a good chess game. Contributed

LOCAL Lismore identity David Sol will be remembered tomorrow with a public exhibition of his artwork and an open mic event at the Dusty Attic at 3pm.

The colourful artist and poet was born in Egypt to English parents and would often be seen handing out invitations to his chess games.

Long-time friend and Dusty Attic co-owner Kate Stroud said it had been his dying wish that his artworks be displayed on the walls of the venue.

"It is collage art and very bright with an Indian aesthetic,” she said.

"He cut images out and had a distinct colour palette with red, orange and fluoro often interjecting words and his name into the pieces.”

She said friends in the community were saddened by his passing but had fond memories of his passion for his projects.

"He was renowned for getting around town on his bicycle.

"He was quite a misunderstood character as he was hard of hearing and had a unique way of interacting.”

She said she first him when he started religiously attending open mic nights at SCU with his poetry.

"He was very warm, always laughing and interested in engaging with people.

"He was in his 80s and still pedalling around on a bike sharing his artwork.”

She said he would come in on Wednesdays to the Dusty Attic and set up his chess board during 'happiness hour'.

One of Kate's fondest memories of David Sol was when he hand delivered a plastic sleeve of lyrics and chord charts hoping that Kate and friend Sylvia would turn it into a song for him.

"A lot of people are now realising he was in the landscape without them noticing.

"He was a permanent fixture around town.”

A convoy will leave from the Dusty Attic tomorrow at 12:15pm for Tucki Tucki Cemetery for the service at 1pm.

The exhibition, open mic and wake will be at 3pm at the Dusty Attic in Lismore.