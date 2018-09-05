Menu
CREATIVE APPOACH: Artist Rachael Curry teaches students to draw the critically endangered orange-bellied parrot.
CREATIVE APPOACH: Artist Rachael Curry teaches students to draw the critically endangered orange-bellied parrot.
Colourful lesson drives home plight of orange-bellied parrot

5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
NOOSA artist and Sunshine Beach State School parent Rachael Curry has given a colourful lesson to local and international students, highlighting the plight of the critically endangered orange-bellied parrot.

With fewer than 50 orange-bellied parrots left in the wild, Rachael is keen to raise awareness about the future of this beautiful species.

 

Students show the results of their lesson from local artist Rachael Curry.
"We discussed how the removal of dead trees severely impacts these and other bird numbers as this is often where they nest and breed," she said.

"We talked about how the clearing of native grasslands reduces areas where these animals can feed and how dead trees and grass areas are not often thought of as important environmental areas.

"Through art, we can raise awareness of our native animals and when each of these students take their art home, they can talk to their family and friends about the orange-bellied parrot. Every conversation we have about animals and the environment helps make a difference by planting the seed of awareness and curiosity, which can lead to us all making small but better choices in the future."

Bordering Noosa National Park, Sunshine Beach State School is environmentally conscious, promoting an awareness of environmental and conservation issues via the school's permaculture garden.

International students will spread this message further afield through their artworks, proving language is no barrier to caring for wildlife and our environment.

