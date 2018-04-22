Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Red salvia, which attracts birds, bees and other beneficial insects.
Red salvia, which attracts birds, bees and other beneficial insects. HuyThoai
Lifestyle

Colour your world with some vibrant, easy-to-grow salvias

by ANGIE THOMAS
22nd Apr 2018 12:00 PM

Salvias are fantastic low maintenance, dry tolerant plants that bring rich floral colour to both modern and cottage style gardens.

The flowers, which come in a beautiful range of colours, including soft lilac, deepest purple, magenta, pink and crisp white, attract birds, bees and other beneficial insects.

Plant Growers Australia has introduced two new fabulous salvias into their Heatwave range, Salvia Heatwave Flash and Salvia Heatwave Inferno.

Salvia Heatwave Flash has soft lemon flowers and Salvia Heatwave Inferno has vibrant red flowers. Both these salvias have aromatic foliage, grow to a compact 70cm tall and 1m wide and can be grown in a sunny garden bed or in large pots. They produce masses of flowers during the warmer months.

When planting these gorgeous salvias into a garden bed, enrich the soil first with some Dynamic Lifter. When planted into a pot, use a good quality potting mix.

Once the plants are established, feed each week with a potassium-rich plant food to promote lots of flowers.

Keep young plants well-watered but once they're established they'll be dry as well as frost tolerant. Prune these salvias back after the main flowering flush to help promote further flowering and a tidier habit.

angie thomas gardening salvia
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Kegs to be filled as new brewery prepares for opening

    Kegs to be filled as new brewery prepares for opening

    Business THERE'S a growing thirst for Ballina's first brewery... so when will it open its doors?

    More rain means tonnes of choking mud in the river

    More rain means tonnes of choking mud in the river

    Opinion It's going to be unpleasant if you want to go fishing this weekend

    Cops allege $100,000 stolen property at OMCG home

    Cops allege $100,000 stolen property at OMCG home

    News Outlaw motorcycle gang member charged

    'We know who they are': Locals fed up with young criminals

    'We know who they are': Locals fed up with young criminals

    Crime Ballina residents say it's time to name and shame

    Local Partners