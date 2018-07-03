Colman gets NSW Country call up

CALL UP: Ballina second-rower has been added to the NSW Country Rugby League team. He was the Northern Rivers captain this year.

BALLINA second-rower Anthony Colman has been called up to the New South Wales Country Rugby League team.

The 23-year-old will join the five other Northern Rivers players who were already selected after they won the New South Wales Country final at Camden last month.

Five-eighth Sam Grant, front-rower Caleb Ziebell, hooker Joe Besgrove, lock Kyle Kennedy, winger Michael Dwane and Colman will tour Papua New Guinea in October.

Colman was an obvious selection once a spot opened up in second row and he captained the Northern Rivers team in a 26-22 win over Monaro in the final.

"He definitely deserves it after the last few years he's had at representative level,” Northern Rivers coach Max Beecher said.

"Anthony often goes unnoticed because he does a lot of work off the ball and he is one of the most unselfish players you'll ever meet.

"He had played centre at one point and that probably took a bit away from him but he wanted to do whatever he could for the team.”

Colman was the Gold Coast Titans Under-20s Player of the Year in 2014 and has been back in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League for the past three seasons.

He was the Seagulls' best player in 2016 and has already won two premierships at Ballina in 2013 and last season.

The New South Wales Country selection is another feather in his cap and the last time he was eligible to play in the Under-23 format.

Grant broke his ankle last month playing for Cudgen but should be on deck for the PNG tour.

"It's been a really successful year to have six players from our area make it,” Beecher said.

"Our halfback Tahne Robinson was really unlucky to miss out and it would have been good to get him in as well,” the coach said.