Broncs lose outright after being sent back in

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 04: Latrell Mitchell of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at Sydney Cricket Ground on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Broncos played their first ever game at the Sydney Cricket Ground last night. They lost outright after the Roosters put them back in.

In the pre-match show the Fox Sports commentators stressed that the SCG was an "iconic" ground.

For the Broncos that word obviously means "disorientating circular field where the small crowd are miles away from the action, you hardly ever get your hands on the ball and when you do, you drop it."

The only good thing for the majority of Brisbane supporters was that they didn't have to endure the Roosters 36-4 win live in person. Like me they watched on TV.

It all started so well too. There was love in the air at the Fox studios.

"I absolutely love Kotoni Staggs," said Michael Ennis.

"You talk about Kotoni Staggs but everyone in NSW loves James Tedesco," countered Danny Buderus.

Corey Parker chipped in with, "Corey Oates is one of those guys you've just got to love."

Added Yvonne Sampson, "Oates has a bromance with Jack Bird."

Trust Ennis the Menace to bring down the mood.

"Sometimes you have to ask, 'does Darius Boyd still love the game?'"

Jack Bird. Not loving it. Picture: Getty Images

Well, if he doesn't, after the beating the Broncos took in the first half you couldn't blame him.

It was like the watching a game down at the local park where the big kids own the ball and won't let the little kids have a turn.

From the time Anthony Milford kicked over the dead-ball line to give the Roosters seven-tackles just over midway through the half it seemed the only time the Broncos had the ball they spilled it.

And when that happened, more often than not the Roosters scored.

The usually sure-handed wingers Jamayne Isaako and Corey Oates both put down sitters and Oates overran a Boyd pass over the sideline, giving commentator Andrew Voss the chance to slip in a cricket analogy.

The dejected Broncos look on after yet another try. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

"He almost went into the boundary for four."

It was that unfair that Angus Crichton felt so sorry for Brisbane that he tried to deny scoring a try. Unfortunately for the Broncos the bunker wasn't having a bar of it.

But the lowest ebb came three minutes from the break when Milford put through a perfectly weighted kick into the in-goal only for Jack Bird to somehow drop it.

"He had it in his hands," an incredulous Brandy Alexander cried, "IN HIS HANDS …"

Piped up Voss, "You wouldn't want him carrying a tray of drinks."

Angus Crichton and Matthew Lodge fight for the ball. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

For the amount of good the Broncos were doing with the ball he might as well have been.

The Roosters went straight up the other end for Daniel Tupou to score off a Cooper Cronk kick.

If not for three bombed tries the halftime score could have been 40-0 instead of 22-0.

At the break Anthony Seibold told the Broncos to "reset, build pressure, don't panic when you get into the opposition 20."

Trent Robinson told the Roosters, "don't let the opposition or the game drag us away from out rules."

Obviously Robinson's halftime speech was better. Maybe Seibold should try to get his hand on a copy of those rules.

The only good news for Brisbane is that the much-hyped Payne Haas will make his long-awaited return to the squad for next Thursday's game against the Tigers.

The bad news is that they'll probably need him to play most of the game, with Tevita Pangai Jr on report for a late charge on Cooper Cronk.

It took the Broncos 32 years to get to the SCG. They'll be happy not to go back for another 32.