Buddy sledge tells Pie it’s a whole new ball game

JACK MADGEN doesn't have a single regret about a lifetime chasing a basketball dream for just 72 magical seconds as an NBL player.

For the Collingwood key position defender, the toil was more than worth it given the reward.

Those precious seconds on court came in junk time, his final moments as a Cairns Taipan as the Perth Wildcats blew out his team and his coach cleared the bench.

But the chase for them put him on a journey that gave him a US college education, found him an American partner he loves, and ultimately set up a new sporting dream.

Barring a sudden selection twist this week, it will mean the 25-year-old will be playing another Perth-based team in a final, this time West Coast in only his fifth game of AFL football.

Jack Madgen (right) during his days with the Cairns Taipans. Pic: Stewart McLean

With some arm twisting Madgen produces his phone to show the evidence of his single year in the NBL as a development player with Cairns.

As he says, a kid who grew up with Adelaide 36ers season tickets couldn't be picky about how that sporting dream was realised.

"To be honest growing up I was a better footy player but I really wanted to pursue the college route and get an education and then I came back and had two good years in the SEABL,'' he said this week.

"I went to Cairns to be a development player but it probably didn't work out the way I wanted to.

"I was really thankful for the opportunity. It was 72 seconds of game time and I have got the video on my phone.

"I went out there and touched the ball a few times and had a couple of bounces and it was a cool experience to have. We were down by 20 in a final and it was still something I will never forget.

"I had the ball and was about to shoot and a veteran on our team called Stephen Weigh said to pass it on. It would have been pretty selfish if I had had hadn't passed it so I did."

Remarkably, 18 months later Madgen was making his AFL debut against Sydney as Lance Franklin sledged him about going back to basketball.

Aware his career as a shooting guard wasn't about to take off, he wondered if he could follow the journey of basketball converts Hugh Greenwood and Corey Maynard, brother of current teammate Brayden.

The connection was made through uncle and Pies recruiter Matt Rendell, the category B rookie fast-tracked into the AFL system then thrust into the team as key defenders tumbled.

The 192cm, 92kg defender was quickly thrown onto Franklin as Darcy Moore's hamstring gave way again, Madgen deciding to swim rather than sink in footy's deep end.

"When I went up to him, he said something along those lines - you should stick to basketball. I have heard that 1000 times this year. I thought, 'Gee, I wouldn't have thought he would know who I was','' he said.

"But he is the ultimate professional and it was a great experience.

"You never want your teammates to get hurt so it's been very bittersweet. Your heart goes out to people like Lynden Dunn who hasn't played in a final and has put all the work in.

"But it's about the opportunity. Always be ready and if you do the work in preparation for when your number is called you know you have deserved it and have done everything you can."

Madgen says all Pies are rated on how they fulfil their role, the emerging defender happy with two of his games and less so about the other two.

Madgen in action against Fremantle. If he again plays in the west, the Pie’s fifth AFL match will be a qualifying final. Pic: Getty Images

With Jeremy Howe likely to slot back into the team he should still hold down the other defensive post, but admits he is no guarantee to play.

Madgen knows the trials and tribulations of professional sport, with brother Ben a European professional basketballer and Tess a former Australian Opal and WNBA representative.

When he battles to make an impact partner Heidi Nichols lends emotional support, the pair meeting in his four years at Delta State University, Mississippi.

"I made lifelong friends there and met my partner, so I couldn't have asked for anything better," Madgen said.

"Her dad has been in the military for Heidi's whole life.

"They lived in Germany for a bit, he has done a bunch of tours in the Middle East.

"She has lived in South Carolina, Kentucky, New Jersey, so travel was a bit easier for her.

"She has been a huge help keeping me level headed. I play a game and think I have been bad and she says, 'You played great, you were running lots'.

"She is so positive and I am really thankful in that regard."