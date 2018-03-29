Menu
Brayden Sier has received a suspended fine for betting on AFL matches. Picture: Collingwood Media
Magpie fined over footy bets

by GLENN McFARLANE
29th Mar 2018 4:40 PM
THE AFL has handed out a $5000 suspended fine to Collingwood youngster Brayden Sier after he was caught placing a handful of small bets on football games and events.

The league's integrity unit found the 20-year-old Magpie midfielder, who is yet to play a senior game, had placed bets totalling less than $50 during the 2017 season.

None of the bets involved matches the Magpies played in.

Sier was so remorseful when confronted by the AFL over the matter that a decision was made to suspend the fine for two years.

Magpies coach Nathan Buckley said recently the midfielder was in the mix for an AFL debut. 

Sier, recruited from Northern Knights, was chosen by the Magpies as pick 32 in the 2015 draft.

He was hampered by several injuries last year but finished the season off well with a strong performance against Port Melbourne in the last VFL game.

