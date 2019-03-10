Menu
Ben Reid has suffered yet another soft tissue injury.
AFL

Magpie suffers another soft tissue injury

by Kate Salemme
10th Mar 2019 6:42 PM
Collingwood swingman Ben Reid has suffered yet another soft tissue injury.

Reid, 29, injured his quad during the Magpies' VFL practice match at the Holden Centre on Sunday.

Collingwood confirmed Reid would take no further part in the game.

"Ben Reid will sit out the remainder of the game with a quad complaint," the club tweeted.

The setback is yet another blow for the injury-plagued 2010 premiership player, who has not played more than 17 games in a season since 2013.

He was restricted to just six matches last year after achilles and calf injuries.

Reid featured in Collingwood's opening JLT Series win over Fremantle last Monday but was not selected for Monday night's final hitout against Carlton in Morwell.

The 196cm defender-turned-forward was used as a back-up ruckman to star Brodie Grundy against the Dockers.

Reid signed a one-year deal with Collingwood last year.

He has played just 142 games in an injury-plagued career spanning 12 seasons.

