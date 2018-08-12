‘Situation critical’ on hold for Magpies

TIPPING point, breaking point, situation critical. The doomsayers have been bandying around plenty such terms amid Collingwood's deepening injury crisis.

The Pies simply can't take a trick, again highlighted by Ben Reid suffering a fresh calf complaint in his VFL return from knee injuries which had sidelined him since Round 10.

Yet, coach Nathan Buckley and his side are having nothing of the external injury "narrative".

And those who had written off Collingwood's premiership chances ought have a rethink.

The fact is the Magpies remain very much in the hunt to secure a top-four spot after returning to the winners' list against Brisbane by 31 points at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

And, as we know, make the top-four and you give yourself as good a chance as any of saluting on that last Saturday in September.

Collingwood has structure, is bringing serious pressure, possesses a gun ruckman in Brodie Grundy, has midfield depth and has scoring power from a multitude of sources.

Sidelined for the previous two games with leg bone bruising, Jordan De Goey's return made the Magpies' forward line look infinitely more dangerous.

It was an 'almost' night for the recently re-signed star, who kicked four goals but could have easily had six or seven if not for a few bad misses and balls that slipped through his fingers.

Along with fellow classy forwards Brody Mihocek (three goals) and Jaidyn Stephenson (two goals), and even Chris Mayne who also bobbed up with two majors, Collingwood has no shortage of avenues to goal.

But it was the depleted defensive unit, led by second-gamer Jack Madgen, Brayden Maynard and Tom Langdon that would have been most pleasing for Buckley.

Brisbane had 22 inside 50s in the opening quarter for only three goals and finished with just 11 majors among 18 scoring shots for the match.

While the ladder might show them as a bottom-four side, the Lions are no slouches and had travelled south with a plan.

Early on they chipped the ball around, taking uncontested marks and keeping the ball away from the contest and a Collingwood side which ranked second in the competition for pressure factor differential.

The only problem is they only managed to maintain that for the first 50 minutes.

Once Collingwood got going with three unanswered goals during time-on in the second term and lifted its pressure around the ground after a sloppy start there was no looking back.

The Magpies now face a Port Adelaide side with their own injury woes at the MCG next Saturday before a final-round clash with the struggling Fremantle in Perth.

Win both of those and top-four looks a very likely prospect.

Collingwood continues to defy the odds and how far it can go will be fascinating to watch.

