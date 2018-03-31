Pies in worst form slump in club history

Collingwood players leave the field after the loss to Hawthorn. Picture: Getty

Collingwood players leave the field after the loss to Hawthorn. Picture: Getty

COLLINGWOOD is officially in the worst form slump in the club's history - sitting outside a finals position on the ladder for 55 straight rounds.

The last time Nathan Buckley's Magpies were inside the top eight was Round 15, 2015.

The humbling 55-game run spans the 2016 and 2017 seasons and last weekend's opening-round loss to Hawthorn.

They face ladder-leader Greater Western Sydney at the MCG at 4.35pm on Saturday.

Carlton is also on a club-record 93 round stretch outside the eight, starting in Round 1, 2014 under former coach Mick Malthouse.

The Blues went 90 matches without a top four spot after joining the VFL in 1897.

Collingwood's previous worst run was a 45-game streak between Round 1, 2004 and Round 2, 2006.

But that lean period helped the Pies secure prized draft selections Scott Pendlebury and Dale Thomas at the 2005 national draft.

Between 1961 and 1962, the Pies failed to break into the top four for 36 weeks across two full seasons.

Collingwood players leave the field after the loss to Hawthorn. Picture: Getty

But the Magpies' and Blues' current losing runs pale against Brisbane, which has been outside the top eight for 138 rounds dating back to Round 2, 2012.

The Lions have sacked two coaches - Michael Voss and Justin Leppitsch - in that time.

Hawthorn holds the VFL/AFL record, sitting outside the top four for 255 consecutive rounds between Round 1, 1925 (when it joined the competition) and Round 5, 1939.

North Melbourne fans endured a 253 game run between Round 6, 1927 and Round 1, 1942.

Fitzroy went 204 rounds between 1961-72, while Richmond supporters suffered the modern era's most wretched period - sitting inside the then top five for just one week across 196 rounds between Round 8, 1985 and Round 1, 1994.

St Kilda went 172 rounds between 1981 and 1988 and 164 rounds from 1941-50.