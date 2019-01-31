New-look Pies face huge test

Kim Ravallion of the Magpies fights for the ball against Maddy Proud of the Swifts during a Super Netball match between the NSW Swifts and the Magpies Netball last year. (AAP Image/Daniel Munoz)

Collingwood Magpies will be out to impress Hobart fans when they take on Sunshine Coast Lightning in a practice match at the Derwent Entertainment Centre tomorrow night.

The Magpies have had a huge changing of the guard with five new team members.

Madi Robinson, Ash Brazill, Kim Ravallion, Matilda Garrett and April Brandley remain from last year's team leaving a strong core group.

And with the inclusion of arguably the world's best goalkeeper Geva Mentor, current Diamond Kelsey Brown, past Diamond Nat Medhurst, up-and-coming Jamaican shooter Shimona Nelson and Tasmanian Magpies ANL game changer Gabrielle Sinclair the side looks good.

Matilda Garrett of the Magpies and Tegan Philip of the Vixens (right) contest the ball during a Super Netball match between the Magpies Netball and the Melbourne Vixens last year. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

Robinson is excited to see the team's potential and can't wait to hit the court with a premiership the ultimate goal.

"It's the first time we'll really actually be together as a group," said Robinson. "It's just the beginning."

Throw in the mix a new coaching group with Rob Wright taking the reins as head coach - ably assisted by Kate Upton and Nicole Richardson - and the team is looking to improve on their disappointing season last year.

Wright can't wait to hit the court with the Magpies.

"This match is great preparation for the girls. Tassie is our home away from home and we have an incredible following here. We had more than 2000 people come along to our last practice match against the Giants, so we're hoping to see an even larger crowd this year."

Match starts 7pm, tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.au