College has seen a lot of change in past 20 years

LISMORE'S former all-boys boarding is calling for ex-students and affiliates to help celebrate its 2019 reunion.

Honouring the classes of 1969,1979,1989,1994,1999 and 2009, the St John's College 2019 reunion, hosted by St John's College Ex-Student Association kicks off on Saturday, October 26 with Mass in the College Chapel at 5pm.

St John's College Woodlawn owes its foundations in 1931 to the vision of Bishop John Carroll, the generosity of Margaret Buckley.

Ms Buckley donated the land on which the college was built and the dedication of the Marist Fathers who responded to Bishop Carroll's invitation to move from New Zealand to build and staff the college.

Starting as an Agricultural College, the first Rector was Father Thomas Segrief from New Zealand.

Father Segrief was responsible for raising funds throughout the Diocese to pay for the building of the College.

Over the years the college has grown, flourished and adapted to various needs and circumstances, from being an all boys' boarding college, owned and staffed by members of the Society of Mary (Marists), to today's co-educational day school.

November marks 20 years since the college ceased being a boarding school.