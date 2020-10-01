College freak sends social media wild

College athlete Emmanuel "Ray Ray" Wells Jr. has never once in his life skipped leg day.

The track & field senior from Washington State University showed he is quite clearly part kangaroo with an out of this world effort.

Wells is a 4x All-American athlete and currently holds the WSU 60m school record with a time of 6.53 seconds, but we can't quite figure out how he doesn't also hold a high jump record.

Back in May, Wells Jr. made a childhood dream come true when his absurd athletic efforts made their way onto the social channels of Sportscenter.

The video that whipped around Twitter and Facebook feeds, showed Wells Jr bunny hopping his way over bars with the final one standing a staggering 55 inches (139.7cm) high.

He made that 55-inch jump look EASY 😱🔥



(via kingray206/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/gX3fSci9N6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2020

But if you thought that was good, Wells Jr. wasn't done reaching insane heights and on Tuesday he took things to a whole new level.

A series of five bars were set up with the first sitting just above knee height before the fourth bar sat above his waist.

It was the final bar however that stood at a ridiculous 61 inches (154.94cm) high that Wells Jr. cleared. And if we're being honest he looks to have done it comfortably.

His latest efforts took social media by storm with his original tweet hitting over 24,000 retweets and more than 155,000 likes at the time of writing.

"This is one of the craziest things I've ever seen," Jason Clary wrote.

"Watch this and see if you can keep your brain from saying 'WHAT??' I could not," Casey Neistat wrote.

"He made this look easy," Sportscenter wrote.

61 inches as promised 🙆🏾‍♂️🚀🐰 pic.twitter.com/gUQ8AHZY9C — Ray Wells Jr. (@KingRayRay206) September 29, 2020

To put into perspective the staggering heights the college athlete just reached, the final bar stood taller than Australian pop music icon Kylie Minogue (152cm).

Yes that means if he wanted to get ahead of Minogue in a line he could hop right over the top of her.

Originally published as College freak sends social media wild