Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Arthur Lysaught
Arthur Lysaught Bill North
News

Councillors labelled 'mean and miserable'

20th Jul 2018 3:30 PM

CLARENCE Valley councillors are "mean and miserable" says Cr Arthur Lysaught because they've knocked back a request from lifesavers for free or discounted admission to council-owned swimming pools.

At Tuesday's meeting council debated a request from Surf Life Saving Far North Coast for council to allow its patrol members free access to council pools for training purposes.

Cr Lysaught thought the request had merit and moved for a deferral to allow the council to ask the pool managers if they were amenable to the idea.

Other councillors could see problems from the outset.

Cr Clancy noted that members of the Minnie Water and Red Rock clubs didn't come under the SLSFNC banner.

Others noted it was unfair to ask pool managers to take a cut in earnings.

Some worried that council already donated more than $32,000 to the two local surf clubs and maybe the funding could be taken from donations.

The nit-picking upset Cr Lysaught, who branded the councillors "a mean and miserable lot" for not supporting such a valuable community organisation.

clarence valley council
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Controlled blasts and road work to disrupt highway traffic

    Controlled blasts and road work to disrupt highway traffic

    News CHANGED traffic conditions continue next week on the Pacific Highway to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

    DAY 1: Highway to Splendour with Murray Wiggle

    DAY 1: Highway to Splendour with Murray Wiggle

    Music Glitter is out, felt hats are out too, and everything 1990s is in

    What we know so far about Casino cannabis facility

    premium_icon What we know so far about Casino cannabis facility

    Business Stage one is expected to be completed by the end of the year

    Chopping tree down is the 'only realistic option': Council

    premium_icon Chopping tree down is the 'only realistic option': Council

    Council News A contentious fig tree that has damaged homes will be removed

    Local Partners