Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man will face court next month following drink driving arrest
A man will face court next month following drink driving arrest Trevor Veale
News

Man collapsed over steering wheel

Amber Gibson
by
17th Nov 2019 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly being found intoxicated in the drivers seat of a parked car with the key in ignition and the engine running.

About 1.12am on Friday, November 15 a concerned member of the public contacted police to report that a male had entered the driver's seat of a white Toyota Corolla hatchback and started the engine.

The male allegedly appeared to be extremely intoxicated and after starting the vehicle, collapsed over the steering wheel.

Police arrived a short time later, woke the driver, a 39-year-old male and attempted to speak to him but he was incoherent.

The key to the vehicle was still in the ignition and the engine was still running.

The man allegedly failed to comply with directions given to him by police and was directed to the side of the roadway to sit down after Police were concerned he would stumble out into traffic.

He was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading and was arrested for a breath analysis and conveyed to the Byron Bay Police station.

He returned a reading of 0.199 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of his breath.

The man's licence was suspended immediately and he will appear in Byron Bay local Court on December, 10.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Woodenbong bushfire threat

    Woodenbong bushfire threat
    • 17th Nov 2019 9:58 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We've had our houses burn down twice'

        premium_icon 'We've had our houses burn down twice'

        Community SEVEN Terania Creek residents have been "making do” at the Lismore Showgrounds after fleeing the Mount Nardi fire.

        PHOTOS: Bora Ridge Fire continues to burn

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Bora Ridge Fire continues to burn

        News SEE conditions fire fighters are working with at Bora Ridge

        Smoke, fire and hope at Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge

        Smoke, fire and hope at Myall Creek Rd, Bora Ridge

        News Bora Ridge fire stil out of control

        ROLLING COVERAGE: What you need to know about the fires

        ROLLING COVERAGE: What you need to know about the fires

        News Watch and Act - Mt Nardi, Nightcap National Park (Lismore LGA)