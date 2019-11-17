Man collapsed over steering wheel

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly being found intoxicated in the drivers seat of a parked car with the key in ignition and the engine running.

About 1.12am on Friday, November 15 a concerned member of the public contacted police to report that a male had entered the driver's seat of a white Toyota Corolla hatchback and started the engine.

The male allegedly appeared to be extremely intoxicated and after starting the vehicle, collapsed over the steering wheel.

Police arrived a short time later, woke the driver, a 39-year-old male and attempted to speak to him but he was incoherent.

The key to the vehicle was still in the ignition and the engine was still running.

The man allegedly failed to comply with directions given to him by police and was directed to the side of the roadway to sit down after Police were concerned he would stumble out into traffic.

He was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading and was arrested for a breath analysis and conveyed to the Byron Bay Police station.

He returned a reading of 0.199 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of his breath.

The man's licence was suspended immediately and he will appear in Byron Bay local Court on December, 10.