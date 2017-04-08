Collapsed bridges add to Kyogle's $11 million bill

Kyogle Local Government Area towns were inundated during the Northern NSW flood disaster last week.

KYOGLE, population: 9,500, with three bridges washed away, 50 residents still isolated by flood waters and hundreds of homes destroyed by clay mud has counted up an $11 million damage bill.

Kyogle Shire Council general manager Graham Kennett said destroyed infrastructure included landslips, sunk causeways, washed away bridge approaches and sealed road damage.

"It will be the largest damage bill we've had for a single disaster event in the last 20 years,” Mr Kennett said.

"The Natural Disaster Zone declaration was made early and we're thankful for that and that the restoration will be funded.

"There are some contentious issues around staff and equipment being diverted to attend to flood damage.

"Provided those costs are covered there is no problem.”

Alongside Byron and Ballina Shire Councils, Kyogle Shire residents are ineligible for federal government emergency payments of $1000-adult and $400-child, with the funds only triggered for Murwillumbah and Lismore.

"No decision has been made for Kyogle and what I'm trying to do is get the (state and federal governments) through the information they need in considering whether or not those payments should be applicable,” Mr Kennett said.

A Disaster Information Welfare Point hosted by charities with direct contact to the Disaster Recovery Centre at Lismore is enabling low income earners to apply for Disaster Relief Grants provided by the NSW Department of Justice.

"I must commend residents for their patience and their understanding,” Mr Kennett said.

"We're not focused on who got what and who got the most mention, it's certainly not the head space you need to be in at this stage.”

Mayor Danielle Mulholland appealed for the state and federal governments to grant emergency one-off payments for Kyogle Shire residents.

"Yes, Murwillumbah and Lismore were hit the hardest but when it comes to individuals everyone got hurt by that flood and by everybody I mean all the people who had flood-affected homes, so I believe they should be eligible,” Cr Mulholland said.