Collaborative new exhibition sails into Lismore

From left exhibition curator Pat Hoffie and local artists Penny Evans and Aris Prabawa among the works.

THEY are big, beautiful and are much more than just boats.

A national travelling featuring boats re-purposed by regional artists across Australia has landed in Lismore Regional Gallery ahead of the summer season, with contributions from local artists.

The exhibition, Partnershipping Project, has arrived at Lismore Regional Gallery after travelling across regional Australia.

Selected works from the Partnershipping Project at Lismore Regional Gallery.

Project national curator Pat Hoffie said the ambitious project spans two years and includes 20 new installations created by 20 regional artists.

Ms Hoffie said the exhibition, which first exhibited in Burnie, Tasmania, was designed around the concept of a flotilla travelling across the country and knotting connections between four regional galleries.

"I was asked by Rosemary Miller to dream up a new format for an exhibition," she said.

"I wanted to do something which formed connections in regional areas and showcasing the talents of artists from these areas and I dreamt up this one."

Ms Hoffie said each artist in the exhibition is given a hand-made wooden dinghy salvaged in Tasmania to re-purpose as a work of art.

Ms Hoffie said the tour has visited Burnie and Townsville in Queensland, before arriving in Lismore. She said once the exhibition expires in Lismore, it will move onto Mount Gambier in South Australia for its final leg.

She said, as per previous legs, two locally-produced boats will be selected to move onto Mount Gambier, "making it a truly collaborative exhibit".

The Northern Rivers branch of the Partnershipping Project includes works from local artists Penny Evans, Hiromi Tango, Aris Prabawa and Karla Dickens with contributor Leigh Arnold.

The rest of the exhibition includes works from Townsville artists Gail Mabo and Anthony Vanghoua Vue and Burnie artists Selena de Carvalho and David mangenner Gough.

Lismore's Aris Prabawa, a multidisciplinary artist from central Java, said his work "explores the importance of connections with people and place", and took more than five months to construct.

Ms Hoffie said the exhibition will return to Tasmania next year having circumnavigated thousands of miles across regional Australia and gathering new works as it goes.

The Partnershipping Project will be on exhibition at the Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural Street Lismore until February 2, 2020.