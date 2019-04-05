Colin Hay brings his old and new songs

MUSICIAN Colin Hay, best known as the frontman for Australian hit-makers Men at Work, has released his 13th album, Fierce Mercy, as well as currently touring the world as a member of Ringo Starr's All-Starr band.

Hay returns to Australia with his Los Angeles-based band, including, from Cuba, SanMiguel Perez (guitar, tres and vocals), Yosmel Montejo (bass and vocals) and Jimmy Branly (drums).

Rounding out the front line of the band, is Peru's own Cecilia Noel (percussion andvocals) and Scheila Gonzalez (keyboard, flute, sax and vocals) whose family hails from Guatemala.

The last decade has been a breakout period for the artist, including performances on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and ABC's Greatest Hits.

He also shared the stage with Of Monsters and Men, Milk Carton Kids, Choir Choir Choir! and Kings of Leon.

He has been publicly cited as an influence by artists such as James Hetfield (Metallica), Jeremiah Fraites (The Lumineers), Troy Sanders (Mastodon) and The Infamous Stringdusters.

The Scottish-born musician also completed a documentary film about his career called Waiting for My Real Life, named for one of his best known solo recordings.

Fierce Mercy, Hay's 13th solo album, released in 2017, was recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville and explores themes of love and loss, mortality, and even the odd UFO sighting, but always with the singular perspective and insight that define Hay's work.

"Touring the land of the wombat and smashed avo toast is one of life's great joys," he said.

"Since we were last there, the Cubans have been hassling me, and asking when we're going back. As it happens, we're coming back in April. We're a touring band, and touring is what we love to do; it's a way of life", Colin Hay said.

"Come join us for a good night out, what's better than that?"