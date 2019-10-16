Coles reveals classy collectables campaign

THE loud criticism towards the supermarkets' use of plastics in the recent collectables campaigns has been taken on-board with both Coles and Woolworths now offering products with more substance.

First Woolies unveiled the Discovery Garden for children to learn how to grow their own herbs, but Coles' range of fine dining glassware will be a winner for the older shoppers.

Customers can earn credit towards wine glasses or champagne flutes when spending $20 or more in Coles supermarkets, Liquorland and First Choice stores.

Each $20 equals one credit, and once they have 25 credits - the equivalent of $500 - they can redeem a box of two Spiegelau glasses.

"We believe it's going to be very popular with customers, like all the other collectables schemes ranging from plastic storage containers to Stikeez to Little Shop," Mr Cain told the Australian Financial Review.

Cheers!

The promotion was announced as part of the launch for the supermarket's 2019 Christmas range, specifically catering for those who find pulling together the highly-anticipated festive lunch a little too much.

"Our mission is to help all Australians to have healthier, happier lives," Coles chief marketing officer Lisa Ronson told news.com.au.

"So everything we do on a day-to-day basis is to ladder up to that purpose, to inspire our customers with the best food and drink solutions to make their lives easier. There's no greater time that we try to do that than at Christmas."

Coles have just announced details of its Christmas range, including this dramatic take on a traditional pudding.

To do that, the Australian supermarket has released a range of ready-to-eat items to make cooking and creating a delicious meal less stressful.

"Christmas is such a wonderful time of year for most Australians, but it's also a stressful time and because we are so customer obsessed and put the customer at the centre of everything we do, we really want to make this Christmas a delicious one with some great Coles products," Ms Ronson added.

"We just want to make it easier for our customer and ensure they have a magical 2019 Christmas."

There’s also fruit mince pies with a twist — infused with sloe gin.

Among the many items rolling out across stores in the next few weeks is a modern take on the traditional Christmas pudding - a chocolate pudding hiding under a tempered chocolate dome.

But while it sounds pretty fancy as it is, the real attraction is the warm caramel sauce that you pour over the top, creating a bit of drama at your dining table.

"Coles Finest Chocolate Melting Pudding is exclusive to Coles and is a bit of theatre at the table," Ms Ronson said.

The $15 dessert is an indulgent chocolate sponge pudding, perfect for those who aren't a fan of the traditional fruit types our grandmas used to make. Even the dome is next-level, with a hand decorated gold wash finish. In fact Coles are so confident shoppers will love it, the brand has labelled it "one of our finest discoveries".

- additional reporting from Rebekah Scanlan

Are wine glasses more to your taste than Ooshies? Comment below. @James_P_Hall | james.hall1@news.com.au

The $15 chocolate melting pudding starts off as a pretty dome.