Coles closed across Australia as outage strikes

COLES stores around the country were closed on Sunday morning due to a technical glitch affecting the supermarket's cash registers.

"We apologise," read a printed notice outside a number of shuttered stores, including Australia Fair on the Gold Coast and Eastgardens, Lane Cove and Zetland in Sydney.

"This store is currently closed due to circumstances beyond our control. We are working to resolve the issue and will re-open as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It's understood the issue is nationwide but not all stores are closed. Coles did not inform customers of the store closures through Facebook or Twitter.

"Sneak out of the house to do some solo grocery shopping and find that all the computers are down," wrote one Twitter user. "Note to self: always sleep in."

Another said they "witnessed three different people carry on like clowns" when they saw the supermarket was closed. "Aussies are so spoilt and dramatic," they wrote.

"You'd think it was the end of the world the way some people carry on," another added.

On Facebook, one customer wrote, "To the Coles Glenroy staff - thank you staying open, and for your updates on what was going on with the registers. I really appreciate your work!"

Another said, "Would be good if you could post something explaining what's going on with your stores being closed this morning! No explanation on the door - besides 'unforeseen circumstances'."

At the Coles Gungahlin in Canberra, staff were reportedly handing out free doughnuts and extra Little Shop miniatures to customers affected by the outage.

One customer said they waited 45 minutes at the checkout. "Only two registers were staffed, and absolutely no information from management explaining the problem," they wrote.

Another complained they heard about the outage on the news but not on Coles' Facebook page. "Come on Coles, if your stores are having problems at least have the decency to inform the public rather than wait for news services to break the news," they wrote.