Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coles has recalled a special “vegan” chocolate variety that was found to contain dairy.
Coles has recalled a special “vegan” chocolate variety that was found to contain dairy.
Business

Coles recalls chocolate products

21st Apr 2018 5:44 AM

COLES chocolate blocks marketed to vegans have been recalled after it was found they contained dairy.

Two of the supermarket giantâ€™s products have been recalled after it was today discovered they contained an undeclared dairy allergen, Nine News reports.

Coles Sugar Free Dark Chocolate 100g and Coles Sugar Free Dark Chocolate with Almond and Cranberry 100g have been taken off the shelves due to an incorrect labelling issue.

 

Two types of the chocolate have been recalled.
Two types of the chocolate have been recalled.

Consumers have been told they can receive a full refund for the product.

Related Items

chocolate coles editors picks product recall recall vegan

Top Stories

    'We know who they are': Locals fed up with young criminals

    'We know who they are': Locals fed up with young criminals

    Crime BALLINA residents say it's time to name and shame the "little sh---” who are breaking into cars, vandalising property and setting cars on fire.

    Pam's 42 years at popular Chinese restaurant

    Pam's 42 years at popular Chinese restaurant

    News Lismore "gem” says it's finally time to retire

    FINAL DECISION: Council reveals fate of 200-year-old tree

    FINAL DECISION: Council reveals fate of 200-year-old tree

    Environment Ballina council has been considering whether to chop it down

    Universal Medicine under the spotlight

    Universal Medicine under the spotlight

    News Northern Rivers group responds to news of investigation

    Local Partners