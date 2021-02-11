Coles partners with cult-favourite bakery

Carb lovers rejoice. Coles has signed an exclusive deal with a cult-favourite bakery chain to supply a range of its top-selling buns.

In exciting news for carb lovers everywhere, Coles has signed an exclusive deal with popular Asian bakery chain, Breadtop, to supply a range of their top-selling buns.

Shoppers can now enjoy 10 of Breadtop's most-loved soft buns, cakes and cinnamon scrolls with cult-following status, including the pork floss bun, BBQ pork bun and twin coconut buns.

Breadtop founder and owner Simon Ip said the partnership - which makes Coles the first supermarket and retailer to sell his products outside the national bakery chain - has enabled the business to expand its operations and reach new customers in growing Asian communities.

"We're very excited to see our products on Coles shelves," he said in a statement.

"Through our partnership with Coles we will have access to a bigger, diverse market by expanding into new locations and it means our existing customers will have greater access to our products on the east coast."

Mr Ip said while the chain made "traditional Asian baked goods targeted for the Asian consumer, we've seen demand grow from non-Asian consumers to around 60 per cent particularly in shopping centres or suburbs with less Asian population".

"So it's really great to see more Australians embrace our products and hope even more can enjoy them thanks to our partnership with Coles," he said.

He and his brother, Kenneth, opened the first Breadtop Bakery in Australia nearly 20 years ago, in Melbourne's Box Hill in 2002. Two decades on, the multimillion-dollar franchise has expanded to 66 stores across Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra.

While customers will be able to enjoy the products just in time for Lunar New Year - as well as a 20 per cent off introductory offer across the full range for the first four weeks - only residents in NSW and Victoria will have access to the treats, in 100 stores across the two states.

The range includes 10 of Breadtop’s most popular products. Picture: Supplied

"At Coles, we're committed to tailoring our range to the needs of the local community," said Coles General Manager for Bakery, Andy Mossop.

"We recognised there was a great opportunity to diversify our bakery range, so we went to the experts of Breadtop to range some authentic Asian sweet and savoury baked goods for our customers."

Mr Mossop said Coles' research showed that more than 14.2 million Australians like to eat Asian cuisine - up from 13.5 million in 2014.

"So we see this as a fantastic opportunity to cater to the increasing demand for Asian food while supporting a family business like Breadtop to expand its footprint and customer base through our supermarket reach," he said.

"We first trialled around 20 Breadtop products at our Waterloo store in NSW back in July last year and received an overwhelming response from customers who were excited about the opportunity to purchase Breadtop products conveniently while getting their groceries."

