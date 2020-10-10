Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

Coles has offered its customers some freebies after an IT glitch caused supermarkets across the country to be shut down on Friday afternoon.

The mass closure was caused by a technical issue with processing payments.

To make good, the supermarket giant will give triple Flybuys points for purchases made this weekend and free home delivery for orders over $50 until October 18.

Trolleys bar the way at Coles in Sydney’s Edgecliff, which was closed Friday afternoon along with stores nationally due to an IT issue. Picture: Damian Shaw

"Coles supermarkets nationally have reopened for trade after a technical issue with our point-of-sale system meant we were briefly unable to process transactions on Friday afternoon," a Coles spokesperson said.

"Our supermarkets reopened on Friday evening, and the outage did not affect Coles Online, Coles Express or Coles Liquor.

"To thank customers for their patience while our team worked hard to get us back up and running, we're offering triple Flybuys points on food and groceries and at Liquorland this weekend.

Coles apologies to customers on a sign at Edgecliff Coles in Sydney’s east. Picture: Damian Shaw

"Coles Online is also offering free home delivery on orders of $50 and above until Sunday 18 October."

