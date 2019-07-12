Menu
Coles’ new Little Shop revealed

by Patrick Tadros
12th Jul 2019 1:18 PM

Coles supermarkets is bringing back their hugely popular minis with a Little Shop 2 edition of 30 new miniature collectables of popular groceries.

These include favourite kids' snacks Arnott's Barbecue Shapes, Heinz Baked Beans, Maggi 2 Minute Noodles, Campbell's Tomato Soup and the refreshing Eclipse Mints.

Among these is a special edition Vegemite vintage mini to celebrate the popular spread's long history on Australian shopping lists.

Charlotte Kentwell 12, Arabella Keating 11, Ava Keating 9 and Billy Keating 5, with the new Coles mini collectables. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"We have been inundated with requests to bring Little Shop back and we know customers will be very excited about this brand new collection," said Coles Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Ronson.

"We think customers will be excited to find out about additional surprises we have in store for them."

Sydney mum Sarah Keating said her three children Arabella, 11, Ava, 9, Billy, 5, and niece Charlotte, 12, are all excited for the return of the Little Shop collectables.

"The kids enjoy going shopping with me to collect their favourites and learn about the groceries on offer everyday," Ms Keating said. "Ava and Billy love the Eclipse Mints and the Finish Dishwasher Cleaner."

"The size and attention to detail is amazing and the kids love using their minis to play with their other toys."

Ava Keating 9 and Billy Keating 5, are excited for the new Coles mini collectables. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Also available for purchase are mini trolleys and baskets, and new additions including Little Shop 2 collector cases, a Coles replica truck and toy cash register.

Coles Little Shop 2 collectables can be bought in all Coles supermarkets, Coles Express and online from July 17. With every $30 spent customers will also be offered a free collectable.

FULL LIST OF COLES LITTLE SHOP 2 MINIS

Heritage Mill Apple Crumble Clusters

Leggos Pizza Sauce

Arnotts Orginal Barbecue Shapes

Gillette Fusion 5 Razor

Bref Power Active Juicy Lemon Toilet Cleaner

Eclipse Spearmint Mints

Primo English Style Ham

Olay Complete Defence Moisturising Lotion

Chobani Greek Yoghurt Flip

My Dog Meaty Loaf

Coles Special Burger Sauce

Finish Dishwashing Cleaner

Coles Prepaid Gift Card

Messy Monkeys Snack Bars

Coles Ultimate Choc Chip Cookies

Maggi Chicken Wholemeal 2 minute noodles

Bulla Thickened Cream

Moccona Classic Medium Roast Coffee

Latina Fresh Beef Ravioli

Australian Field Fresh Garden Peas

Kleenex Value Pack Toilet Paper

Australia's Own Full Cream A2 Protein Milk

Mount Franklin Lightly Sparkling Water

Tip Top The One Bread

Dynamo Professional Washing Liquid

Vegemite

Heinz Baked Beans No Added Sugar

Edgell Black Beans

Campbells Condensed Tomato Soup

