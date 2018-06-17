Coles Lismore donates truckloads of food

COLES Lismore has donated the equivalent of three semi-trailer loads of food to the Lismore Five Loaves charity since the beginning of their partnership through SecondBite three years ago. SecondBite CEO Jim Mullan

COLES Lismore has donated the equivalent of three semi-trailer loads of food to the Lismore Five Loaves charity since the beginning of their partnership through SecondBite three years ago. SecondBite CEO Jim Mullan Contributed

COLES Lismore has donated the equivalent of three semi-trailer loads of food to the Lismore Five Loaves charity since the beginning of their partnership through SecondBite three years ago.

SecondBite is a national fresh-food rescue organisation.

Coles in Lismore has provided about 100,000 nutritious meals to local people in need.

Five Loaves began more than 26 years ago with Darcy Goodwin taking food in his van to people in need in the local community.

When he died six years ago, his family wanted to keep the charity going so a group of committed people from the Lismore Seventh Day Adventist Church formed a committee to make Five Loaves sustainable.

Now, Five Loaves receives donated fruit, vegetables and bread from Coles Lismore every day.

This produce makes meals for about 350 people who visit the mobile soup van.

It operates five nights a week from Lismore's main street and on Saturdays at Nimbin.

Five Loaves co-ordinator Lena Willis said: "The program is going really, really well. If it wasn't for Coles and SecondBite, we probably wouldn't be running.”

SecondBite chief executive officer Jim Mullan said the organisation had partnered with Coles since November 2011 to rescue surplus fresh food for people in need.

"By working together, SecondBite and Coles are providing enough fresh food for more than 54,000 nutritious meals every single day to children and families doing it tough across Australia,” he said.

Coles Lismore manager Michael Ackrell said: "Too many people are doing it tough in our community and we think it is important to address this.”