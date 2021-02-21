Coles launches 90-minute Click&Collect at Ballina

Coles Ballina is one of the first supermarkets in Australia to launch a new 90-minute Click&Collect Rapid service.

The new service allows Northern Rivers residents to place their grocery order online and collect it just 90 minutes later.

Northern Rivers customers can have their groceries picked, packed and ready for collection at Coles Ballina in just 90 minutes for a $5 fee when they select the Click&Collect Rapid service at Coles Online.

Click&Collect Rapid customers will also be able to order from an extended range, not usually offered home delivery and Click&Collect and orders, with hot roast chickens now available.

Coles Northern Rivers Regional Manager, Darrin Logan, said Click&Collect Rapid was a convenient solution for local shoppers who don't have time to complete a full shop in-store.

"Northern River locals will be some of the first in the country to use our new 90-minute rapid service designed to save time and take the stress out of shopping," he said.

"We're seeing demand increase for convenient shopping solutions in Ballina so we've rolled out easy collection windows at Northern Rivers stores from 2.30pm and 5pm every day of the week."

The offer does not include liquor, Gran and Go sushi, wraps, sandwiches and deli platters.

Available collection windows are visible on Coles Online from 1pm.

Coles Click&Collect Rapid is being progressively rolled out to more than 400 Coles supermarkets across Australia, and is currently available on orders over $30 with a maximum of 40 items.