Coles' plastic bag approach is confusing, to say the least.
Your Story

Coles does a double back flip

bmuir
by
3rd Aug 2018 7:22 AM

Coles plastic bag saga:

End of June: We care about the environment. We are banning plastic bags in July.

Early July: We kind of care about the environment. We will provide the thick, environmentally-toxic plastic bags for free for the next week or so during the transitional changeover period.

End of July: Screw the environment, we care about profits. We will provide the dense, plastic receptacle for free indefinitely and please take home a free plastic, mini collectable, wrapped in plastic.

August: We don't like all this backlash. We will provide the stocky, plastic whale-fodder sack for free until the end of August.

Maybe the grand plan was to ensure the grocery retailer was mentioned for days across all media. I guess, any publicity is good publicity. All the flip flopping and back flips ensures that poor Woolies doesn't know what to do anymore.

Can the media really call this a back flip when you end up facing the same way again, or would this be a double back flip?

