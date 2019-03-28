Coles chooses Alstonville boy's artwork for shopping bags

BAG ART: Ashton Gylling, from Alstonville's Aspect school, is pictured with his artwork on a Coles reusable shopping bag.

AN Alstonville student from Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) School will see his colourful festive artwork produced on thousands of Easter-themed reusable shopping bags at Coles supermarkets nationally.

Ashton Gylling is one of four students who have been selected as winners of Coles' Easter bag design competition, supporting Coles' commitment to remove single-use plastic bags used in its supermarkets.

The new reusable bags will help raise funds for Aspect, Australia's largest service provider for people on the autism spectrum, with 10% from the sale of each Easter bag donated directly to Aspect.

Ashton is 10 years old and won Coles' bag competition with his Easter Bunny hiding Easter eggs design featuring a cheeky Easter Bunny preparing for an Easter egg hunt.

The design is printed on Coles $1 Easter tote bags that are now available in stores across the country.

Coles CEO Steven Cain said the sale of reusable bags was a win-win for Coles customers, the environment and for Aspect - with more than $158,000 raised for the organisation recently with the sale of Coles' Christmas community bags designed by Aspect students.

"We are so pleased that our new Easter reusable bags will not only help the environment, but will also support an organisation close to our hearts, Autism Spectrum Australia," he said.

"Coles' reusable community bags are a celebration of budding Australian talent and the passion that Aspect students have for helping the environment.

"The wonderful efforts of these young artists will be seen and appreciated by millions of customers who shop at Coles each week."

Aspect National Director for Education, Elizabeth Gadek said the Easter Bag Competition provided students with an opportunity to showcase their amazing talent and thanked Coles for its ongoing support of Aspect schools and their students.

"We have always known that our students are talented, but it is just so wonderful to see that talent celebrated outside of school, and in Coles stores around the country," she said.

"The money raised from these bags will help us to provide our schools with the vital resources they need to fully support and engage our students in their education, ensuring that they are not left behind."

Coles received design entries from Aspect school students across Australia.

Each of the four winners have received a $500 Coles gift card.

The talented winning artists come from Aspect schools in Thornton, Peakhurst Heights, Alstonville and Albury and range in age from seven to 13 years old.

The festive designs include a healthy Easter Bunny with a fruit bowl, a cheeky Easter Bunny preparing for an Easter egg hunt, a chick pictured amongst florals and a tile print Easter egg design.