Cold, wet, windy: Up to 200mm of rain expected this week

THE wet weather is set to hang around with up to 200mm of rain forecast for the week.

Since last Friday until 9am today Byron Bay has received approximately 63.8mm of rain, and 83mm for Ballina.

In the past 24 hours Alstonville has received 26mm of rain.

Today and tomorrow minimum temperatures are forecast to drop to a chilly 13C (maximum 23C) in Lismore and possible storms are in place with 90 per cent chance of rain.

Showers in Ballina and Byron Bay are forecast as more frequent and possibly heavy at times.

There is also a Strong Wind Warning in place for the Byron coast today and tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the current weather situation: "A high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea extends a ridge into southeast New South Wales, while a trough lies off the northern coast."

"This pattern is directing southeast to northeasterly winds over most coastal waters, with winds in the north expected to increase as a low pressure circulation develops with the trough later today and Tuesday.

"A significant change is expected on Thursday when a new high approaching from the west pushes vigorous southerly winds along the entire coast."

North Coast Storm Chasers posted yesterday a "possible drenching of 100 - 200mm (is forecast) from Monday through to Friday".

"Currently we have a coastal trough which is deepening and increasing showers and scattered storms at times," forecaster Antonio Parancin said.

"Locally heavy falls have already occurred with Ballina exceeding 40mm overnight last night.

"Over the next few days we will see this trough deepen and possibly spawn a ECL (East Coast low) somewhere offshore SEQLD then tracking south all the way to possibly the Hunter.

"Some models have it 'wobbling south then back north before heading offshore'."