Cold weather set to hit the Northern Rivers this weekend

COLD SNAP: Our warm winter is over as the BoM is forecasting a cold snap for the Northern Rivers. Tessa Mapstone

AS THE rest of the state pulled on another jumper and huddled by the fire, up here on the Northern Rivers we have been used to feeling warm in the winter sunshine.

But after Thursday's high of 27 C, a Bureau of Meteorology expert said we are now going to have to ditch the shorts and t-shirts and reach for a fleecy hoodie as the temperature is expected to plummet over the next few days.

Andy Sunday night will be the coldest.

BoM meteorologist Craig Ryan said the cold front which has been freezing the southern part of NSW is now moving north.

"Those north-westerly winds which brought warmer air from further inland are being overtaken by westerlies blowing off the snowfields on the southern part of the northern tablelands,” he said.

"We are looking at a cold front crossing the southern part of the state over the past 24 hours and for the nest 24 to 48 hours it will send some cold air via westerly winds straight over the northern part of the state.”

Mr Ryan recommends flinging another blanket or two on the bed, filling up a hot water bottle and looking out your cashmere socks.

"It will feel colder than the forecast temperature due to the fact we might see some snow down to 800m in the south and the westerly wind will blow straight over it to the Northern Rivers,” he said.

"The temperature will drop down to 3 or 4 degrees with Sunday into Monday being the coolest night,” he said.

"It's going to be cold across the state and Lismore and the Northern Rivers are not exempt this time.

"There's a slight chance or rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, but we are not talking anything significant.”