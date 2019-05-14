Cold weather hasn't deterred the mozzies

IT MAY be getting cold, but mosquitoes are still active throughout the Northern Rivers.

The wet weather in April provided perfect conditions for mosquitoes, with Ballina Shire Council continuing to monitor mozzies as part of the NSW Arbovirus Surveillance and Mosquito Monitoring Program.

Recently, Ross River virus has been detected in locally collected mosquitoes, highlighting the importance of the program.

This virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease on the North Coast.

NW Health Pathology mosquito researcher, Dr Cameron Webb, said Ross River virus caused tiredness, rash, fever, and sore and swollen joints.

The symptoms usually resolve after several days but some people may be very unwell for weeks or months.

"Cooler weather may have arrived but the risk of mosquito bites and mosquito-borne disease remains, even in autumn,” Dr Webb said.

"Don't be complacent. If you're outside in the afternoon or evenings, take the time to apply insect repellent to reduce the risk of being bitten or exposed to Ross River virus.”

Dr Webb is currently working with Ballina Shire Council's Environmental Health Team investigating local mosquitoes and their health impacts.

"The current detection of Ross River virus in local mosquitoes is a reminder of the importance of mosquito monitoring programs,” he said.

"A better understanding of local mosquitoes and the activity of mosquito-borne disease will help develop strategies for council to better manage them in the future.”

Simple steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes include: