COLD SNAP: Lismore to shiver through freezing winter week

A chilly winter's week is on the way.

THE Bureau of Meteorology predicts a cold snap will hit NSW this week.

A Bureau spokeswoman told The Northern Star a ridge of high pressure is in the north of the state at the moment.

Then a series of cold fronts will move across southern parts of NSW.

"From Monday, we'll see a high pressure system moving the cold front in an easterly direction, across the state," she said.

"We'll see the temperatures drop off, with Tuesday night the coldest night for the week."

"Maximum temperatures will remain steady in the wake of the cold front but Wednesday in the morning will be the coolest."

Estimates for Wednesday, dawn:

Lismore: 3 degrees, or slightly cooler

Ballina: 5-6 degrees, because its closer to the ocean

South of Grafton: Below zero

Grafton: 3 degrees

North of Coffs Harbour: below 3 degrees

Glenn Innes, Armindale: minus 6

Tenterfield: minus 4

Some of the forecasts could change this afternoon.