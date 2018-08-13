Menu
Brrr... it's a bit chilly this morning. Franka Mills
COLD SNAP: Northern Rivers town gets down to zero degrees

13th Aug 2018 6:33 AM

IT FELT like spring on the Northern Rivers over the weekend - the sun was shining, it was a balmy 24 degrees.

But this morning, getting out of bed for the early shift was a struggle.

It was cold. Freezing, in fact.

Then I checked the temperature with the Bureau of Meteorology and understood the reason for my shivering - it was only 1.8 degrees in Lismore and the apparent temperature was minus 2.9 degrees.

Winter is definitely still alive and well.

And it was a similar situation right across the region this morning.

Those of you in Casino copped the coldest of the cold weather - it got down to zero degrees there at 6.30am this morning, and it felt like minus 3.8 degrees.

We hope you're still snug in bed. Or at least enjoying a warm cup of coffee. But if, like us, you're already up and about, send us photos of this morning's frost to news@northernstar.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

