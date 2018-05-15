COLD SNAP: Chilly nights, 'vigorous' winds, hazardous surf

KEEP your scarves out this week - the chilly temperatures are set to stay.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a hazardous surf warning for the Byron Coast today, with surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.

While not as cold as the weekend, temperatures for parts of the Northern Rivers this week are set to be below average for this time of year.

According to BoM, "a low pressure system over the southeastern Tasman Sea is slowly moving towards New Zealand and weakening while a strong high pressure system southwest of the Bight is moving very slowly east strengthening a ridge to the east".

"The two system are directing vigorous southerly winds along the New South Wales coast."

Winds are expected to gradually ease during today as the low moves further east.

Lismore

It will be chilly in Lismore at nights where the minimum temperatures are set to sit around 9C and 10C today and tomorrow, dropping to 7C on Saturday - almost 4C below the minimum average for May.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to stay in the low 20s.

Byron Bay and Ballina

The minimum temperature for Byron Bay is predicted to sit around 13C to 14C, which is a degree or two lower than the average minimum temperature for May.

Maximum temperatures aren't expected to exceed 21C this week, which is a degree lower than the average maximum according to BoM's climate data.

Temperatures in Ballina will sit around the minimum and maximum averages for May (around 12.1 and 22.5) until Friday, where the minimum temperatures will be a degree or two below average.

Casino

Minimum overnight temperatures in Casino this week aren't expected to exceed 9C, some nights dropping to 7C which is almost 4C below the average minimum for May.

Thankfully, daytime temperatures will be warmer - sitting in the mid 20s.