Cold Rock ice cream is coming: 'There goes our savings'

Cold Rock Ice Creamery is bringing its mobile van to Lismore this weekend.

IT'S famous for offering a zillion different combinations of ice cream mixed in with any sort of chocolate or lolly you can think of.

Put simply, it's heaven.

But unfortunately we don't have a Cold Rock Ice Creamery store on the Northern Rivers - the closest locations are Coolangatta and Coffs Harbour.

But this weekend the ice creamery is bringing its mobile van to Lismore and the excitement levels are building.

Get in my belly.

Cold Rock made the announcement on its Facebook page earlier this week, teasing locals by saying they were coming on Saturday and Sunday.

Times have now been revealed - Saturday the van will be open from 11am until 8pm, and it will be open from 11am until 5pm on Sunday.

But, frustratingly, we're still missing one crucial detail - where can we find it?

Cold Rock promises we'll know soon. We'll keep you up to date.

In the meantime, we'll get down to the important business of planning exactly what we're going to order.

Ice cream with gummy bears, Kit Kats, flakes, brownies, Freddo Frogs, maltesers, M&Ms... there are just too many choices.

So many flavours, so little time.

The news has been met with much excitement on the Cold Rock Ice Creamery Facebook page, where the post has been shared 50 times and has more than 200 comments.

Carol Austen wrote: "I will be their first customer."

Jess Egan: "OMG my birthday weekend!"

Alana Attwood: "Cold rock is the BEST ice cream."

Amy Herd: "OMG... there goes our savings."

Aimee Brock: Hell yes!! I'm already excited!"