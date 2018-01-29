COLD FRONT: Rain, isolated storms for the Northern Rivers

It will be a rainy day on the Northern Rivers.

It will be a rainy day on the Northern Rivers. North Coast Storm Chasers

Update, 2.24pm: BUREAU of Meteorology senior meteorologist Peter Zmijewski said over the next few days the region can expect temperatures 4-5C below average for this time of year, with continuing showers.

BoM forecasts for the rest of the week predict Lismore will reach temperatures of 28C today and 31C tomorrow, before dropping to 24C on Thursday.

Coastal areas will reach 29-30C on Wednesday, before dropping to 25C on Thursday.

Casino residents will feel the greatest change, dropping from 34C on Wednesday to 23C on Thursday.

Original story, 7.15am: THE weather will be "significantly cooler" with lower humidity across the Northern Rivers from tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"A high pressure system near New Zealand extends a ridge towards the northern New South Wales coast, and is dragging warm and humid tropical air down from the tropics," BoM explains on their website.

"A cold front is forecast to move through southern and western New South Wales on Tuesday and remaining areas on Wednesday, bringing significantly cooler conditions and lower humidity.

"Following this, a new high to the west of Tasmania is expected to maintain a ridge along the New South Wales coast through to the weekend, with lower than average daytime temperatures persisting across most of the state."

Rainy day in Byron Bay: The Northern Rivers can expect some cooler conditions this week.

Some areas have already received a bit of rain.

From 9am on Sunday until 7am today, Goonengerry received 27mm.

Other rainfall totals include:

Cawongla 16mm

The Channon 16mm

Nimbin 12mm

Repentance 16mm

Myocum 15mm

Mullumbimby 13mm

Huonbrook 18mm.

But there has been no rain recorded at Lismore, and just 2mm at Ballina and Casino.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, said the region will start seeing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms from today.

"Generally only 1-5mm of rainfall with isolated areas up to 10mm but higher totals can be possible under heavier showers," he wrote on Facebook.