Cold Chisel hits and solo tunes at Ian Moss show

MUSIC ICON: Ian Moss is an Australian rock musician and the founding mainstay guitarist and occasional singer of Cold Chisel.

A SHOW that combines songs from his latest self-titled album, hits from his 1989 solo debut release Matchbox, some Cold Chisel tunes and even a couple of blues classics is what Ian Moss will bring for his upcoming acoustic solo shows on the Northern Rivers.

Speaking from his home in Sydney, the musician said he is looking forward to playing in the area again.

"The show is not completely about the new album, because it's coming to the 30th anniversary of the Matchbox album so I'll play some songs like Tucker's Daughter, Telephone Booth, Out of the Fire and Such a Beautiful Thing.

"From the self-titled album we'll play Broadway, If Another Day, Cold in the Night, but I also include some Cold Chisel songs, particularly the ones I wrote, like Bow River and My Baby, but also songs like Flame Trees.

"I give those songs my own treatment; I pull them apart and put them back together so they won't sound like in a Chisel record.”

Moss said he is a keen jazz and blues player so he will play songs such as Cry Me a River and Angel Eyes, among others.

Moss, 63, has received plenty of praise for his March 2018 self-titled album.

He is touring on weekends from now until November and writing songs at home for a new album in between gigs.

"I play Fridays and Saturdays and I return home to write,” he said.

"I am starting to write songs for another album.”

He may play some new unreleased songs on stage during this tour.

The Alice Springs-born artist said he is not changing the way the old hits sound significantly for this tour, despite the fact that it's an acoustic solo tour.

"I tend to be fairly aware that you don't mess with the songs; people are still getting the songs they know and love,” he said.

"I won't be going all obscure and abstract. People won't be scratching their heads wondering what I am playing.

"I may throw in a couple of stops every now and then or do a solo in a different key, but you will know what the songs is.”

The musician said being alone on stage was an experience he has grown to like.

"When I first started learning on an acoustic guitar, my dream was to get an electric guitar and be a rock star, and never expected to be on my own playing an acoustic guitar again,” he said.

"The first gig I did alone I looked around looking for the band, so it took a little while to get used to, but now I like it almost as much.

"I enjoy the space, that's for sure, and I enjoy the fact that one night I may feel like a song needs to suddenly be dropped down to a whisper to the world, and then the next night you might change your mind and thing the songs needs to be screamed to the world.”

At Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head, this Saturday, and at Lismore City Hall on November 23. Visit ianmoss.com.au.