Crime

Coke dealer’s online strategy goes belly up

by Jacob Miley
8th Apr 2020 7:02 AM
A MAN whose life spiralled out of control after a relationship breakdown tried to sell cocaine over social media because he needed the cash, a court has heard.

Wade Wallace Pattemore, 28, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by police for a licence check on December, 23, 2018.

The car was searched and both Pattemore and the driver were taken to the watch-house.

Police searched the phone and showed that he offered to supply seven people with cocaine.

The court was told the messages revealed Pattemore needed cash and he was looking for buyers.

The court also heard a taser was found by accommodation staff at a Southport unit he was staying at. He later told police he used it for protection.

Pattemore pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to a raft of charges, including supplying cocaine. Picture: iStock
Pattemore yesterday pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to seven counts of supply drugs, possession of a weapon, evade police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and a string of other offences.

The court heard the offences were committed while he was serving a suspended sentence.

Defence Barrister Bernard Riley said the offences were committed after his client became addicted to ice, fuelled by the breakdown of his relationship and being unable to see his young daughter.

"It seems that his life has then spiralled into the vicious circle of drug use and criminal activity," he said.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced Pattemore to three years prison with immediate parole taking into account 328 days already served.

His licence was disqualified for 15 months.

Originally published as Coke dealer's online strategy goes belly up

