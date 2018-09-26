Menu
Coke dealer to cop sentence following police sting

Hamish Broome
26th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
A BYRON Bay man busted in a cocaine deal last year will be sentenced tomorrow in the District Court.

Adam Samuel Morgan, 50, faces one count of supplying an indictable quantity of prohibited drugs and one count of drug possession.

Morgan has been behind bars since his arrest 14 months ago.

This morning in Lismore District Court, Crown prosecutors withdrew a number of other charges against Morgan relating to an alleged assault in July last year.

Wearing an untucked shirt and acid washed jeans with a loose tie hung around his collar, the 50-year-old appeared relaxed as he waved from the dock to loved ones in the gallery.

He casually donned his reading glasses to inspect and sign a document handed to him by his solicitor.

The assault charges were set to go to trial but the Crown informed Judge Deborah Sweeney that the complainant had elected not to pursue the matter.

"I have approval under the circumstances from the Deputy Director (of Public Prosecutions) to terminate those counts on the indictment,” the Crown prosecutor said.

Morgan was arraigned on a single count of predatory driving, to which he pleaded guilty.

"And Your Honour, what I've referred to is a second bundle of matters... the drug matters... there will be a (guilty) plea,” the Crown said.

Judge Sweeney said she would hand down her sentence after noon tomorrow.

Lismore Northern Star

