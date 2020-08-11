Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Coffs/Clarence police charge pair over COVID violation

Adam Hourigan
11th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COFFS/CLARENCE police have charged a pair with a breach of current coronavirus restrictions early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight on August 9, officers from Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol stopped an unregistered Toyota Kluger outside a hotel on the Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour, and spoke to the 29-year-old female driver

>>> DON'T ARGUE: Police issued infringement notices after copping abuse

According to police, she produced a Victorian driver's licence and while speaking to her, a 32-year-old man - known to the woman - approached the vehicle.

Checks revealed the couple entered NSW on Monday July 27 on a transit permit, before staying at Port Macquarie on Sunday August 2.

>>>RELATED: 'One of the safest venues in town"

A police spokesman said the pair were arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where they were both charged with not comply with noticed direction section 7/8/9 - COVID-19.

They were refused bail and appeared at Port Macquarie Bail Court yesterday where they were granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday.

It was the second offence in two days on the North Coast as Tweed/Byron police charged a woman as she was found not isolating as per health directions.

Officers attended a home on Cecil Street, Nimbin last Friday and spoke to a 31-year-old woman who arrived in NSW from Victoria on Saturday August 1.

The woman had been advised to travel direction from Albury to her Nimbin address.

>>> TIMELINE: How COVID spread across the North Coast

A police spokesman said checks revealed the woman had visited a friend in Maitland, stopped at Nabiac and Gosford for mechanical repairs and picked up a patient who had been discharged from Lismore Base Hospital.

Following further inquiries, the woman was served a Court Attendance Notice for not comply with noticed direction section 7/8/9 - COVID-19 yesterday on Sunday.

She is due to appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday September 21.

clarence crime coffs clarence police coffs coast crime coronavirus clarence coronavirus midnorthcoast covid-19
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Could mega dam result in massive water price hike?

        Premium Content Could mega dam result in massive water price hike?

        News ROUS County Council’s chairman admits there is still a lot of work to be done on the Dunoon dam proposal.

        Waterpark, treehouse playground in plan for Lismore's heart

        Premium Content Waterpark, treehouse playground in plan for Lismore's heart

        News Council will discuss plans for a new park in the heart of Lismore

        Six jobs you can have right now in Lismore CBD

        Premium Content Six jobs you can have right now in Lismore CBD

        News Sometimes you need to pound the pavement in order to get a job

        Final blow for much-loved Lismore restaurant

        Premium Content Final blow for much-loved Lismore restaurant

        News Black Sombrero was one of the most popular restaurants in the CBD