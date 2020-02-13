Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

He's in the ‘man hunt’ with world's hottest male models

Janine Watson
12th Feb 2020 7:00 PM | Updated: 13th Feb 2020 7:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Born and bred in Coffs Harbour, this 22-year-old has hopes of being crowned the world’s best male model for 2020.
Born and bred in Coffs Harbour, this 22-year-old has hopes of being crowned the world’s best male model for 2020.

BORN and bred in Coffs Harbour, Riley Channells has been chosen to represent Australia in the Manhunt International World Final in the Philippines next week.

The aspiring actor and model graduated from Orara High School and currently lives at Kirra Beach and works on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane.

"I was recently in a short film called Trespassers written and directed by the talented Jayden Creighton," Riley said.

"I have done a few small modelling campaigns including the Jetpilot workwear campaign."

He was a last-minute entrant in the Australian semi-finals on the Gold Coast, showing everyone he has the complete package by defeating 16 finalists outranking more established models and personalities.

"It was primarily a runway show with a panel of judges scoring on walks and looks including a swimwear outfit, a casual outfit and a dinner suit.

"I was honestly pretty surprised as there was a few good looking guys who looked like they could've been doing it as a full time gig."

 

Born and bred in Coffs Harbour, Riley Channells has been chosen to compete on the world stage.
Born and bred in Coffs Harbour, Riley Channells has been chosen to compete on the world stage.

Manhunt International is one of the world's longest running events of its type.

Australia has won the international contest only once in 2000 and if Riley brings home the trophy then Australia will join China and Sweden as the only other countries to have won the title twice since its inception in 1993.

In its early years Manhunt International had an all-woman judging panel representing women from all walks of life. In 2001 the rules changed to also include some male judges.

The 22-year-old flies to Manila on February 17 to join competitors from across the globe as they strut their stuff both on stage and at locations around the city.

People can show their support for Riley by going to the Manhunt International Facebook page.

As for the future, he has his eyes set on an acting career.

"My goals at the moment are primarily acting focused which is why I made the move to the Gold Coast initially," Riley said.

"I've been really lucky to secure both a Gold Coast and a Sydney based agent so at the moment im just auditioning a bunch and trying to form connections with people in the industry.

coffs harbour international manhunt manhunt
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic tea tree company leaves Ballina, 35 jobs lost

        premium_icon Iconic tea tree company leaves Ballina, 35 jobs lost

        News THE owner of Thursday Plantation, will shut down its Ballina factory, leaving 35 workers without a job by the end of the year.

        How to get your local tickets to Splendour in the Grass

        premium_icon How to get your local tickets to Splendour in the Grass

        News FIND out here when where and how to get your tickets to the 2020 music festival.

        Region’s role in macca industry going nuts globally

        premium_icon Region’s role in macca industry going nuts globally

        News AUSTRALIA’S largest macadamia processors and marketers consolidates, rebrands and...

        Man accused of shooting puppy will defend his charges

        premium_icon Man accused of shooting puppy will defend his charges

        News A HEARING date has been set for the man to defend himself against the animal...