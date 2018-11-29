Coffs accountant set to be sentenced for fraud

The accountant has been refused bail and will face district court sentencing early next year.

The accountant has been refused bail and will face district court sentencing early next year. NewsRegional

A COFFS Harbour accountant, who was charged for deceiving a Woolgoolga couple for his own financial advantage, has pleaded guilty and will face sentencing in Sydney early next year.

The couple, Warren and Sheenah Whitten, owned engineering firm Arc Attack for around 20 years when they were forced to go into liquidation in late 2017.

They have since begun trading as Arc Attack Fabrication.

The accountant was refused bail at Coffs Harbour District Court today after previously pleading guilty to the charge of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

A charge of obtain money by deception greater than $15,000 has been dismissed and withdrawn.

Reports from the accountant's psychologist and gambling addiction counsellor are to be considered in the sentencing at Sydney's Downing Centre on April 5.