Coffee with a view: New venture sets up beachside

S and M Espresso operators Matt Quinn and Sorayah Zazuri love to be able to provide customers with great coffee and edibles in a unique location. Marc Stapelberg

MORNING coffee with an incredible ocean view is what one new coffee vendor is offering customers at Skennars Head.

S & M Espresso Operators Matt Quinn and Sorayah Zazuri said they love providing customers with great coffee and edibles in such a unique location.

Serving locally roasted Moonshine Coffee out of their understated white trailer in the beach's carpark, locals and tourists have been raving about service, coffee and tasty treats since it opened about four-months ago.

"We're really happy with it and we are getting good feedback from a lot of the locals who live up in Skennars Head and Angels Beach," Mr Quinn said.

"People going for a walk with their dogs, going for a surf or whatever in the morning they have got somewhere to get their coffee now, instead of driving into town and trying to find parking."

Mr Quinn said they had the idea to start a coffee trailer after the birth of their daughter.

"We an 18-month-old daughter and we want to be at home at night with her," Mr Quinn said.

After working with the Ballina Shire Council for 18-months to establish a policy for mobile food vendors, S & M Espresso was finally able to open their business on the Easter long-weekend.

"Originally there was no policy for mobile food vending in the Ballina Shire," Mr Quinn said.

"We presented a proposal of what we would like to do to council and they voted they liked the idea and moved forward to create a policy to allow that."

Council staff then went through the process of drafting a policy that when then put on public exhibition for the residents.

"We really appreciate the work council staff did to this policy so we could get our business up and running."

S & M Espresso is environmentally concious as they serve their take away coffees in paper cups with a sugar cane lid.

"In most coffee cups they have plastic lining, but these don't. They are 100 per cent compostable," Mr Quinn said.

All food is made fresh and ingredients are locally sourced where possible.

"Locally roasted moonshine coffee which is roasted in Federal, it's an organic bean."

"We have Portuguese tarts that have been moving really well and then mainly like home made Rosella Jam jam drops, cookies, home made pies, gluten free caramel slice, brownies and savoury muffins."

If you don't have cash on hand, no worries, S & M Espresso has an EFTPOS machine on site.

They are open six days a week - excluding Tuesday - from 7am until 12pm, weather permitting.

You can check out their Facebook Page or Instagram to see if they are down at the beach carpark serving you coffee each day.